Aviation industry makes steady progress, average daily fliers at 3.58 lakh

Indian aviation industry has seen a steady recovery in the average daily fliers, according to ICICI Securities.

According to the research firm, the number of weekly average daily fliers stood at 3,58,000 in the week ended December 11, 2021, as against 3,57,000 in the earlier week.

Daily departures, too, have seen a rise. For December 11, 2021, the average number of daily departures increased to 2,799 from 2,762 in the previous week.

However, the number of fliers per departure saw a marginal dip to 128 from 129 in the previous week.