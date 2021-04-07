Boeing sees demand for 1960 narrow-body aircraft over next 20 years

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Boeing expects that India will require over 2,230 new aircraft over the next 20 years of which 1,960 or 88 per cent of the demand, will be for narrow body aircraft. Boeing made these projections in a press conference here on Wednesday.
Narrow body aircraft are the Boeing 737 and Airbus A 320 variety of aircraft typically flown on routes which are within India or connect India with countries in South-East Asia like Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia or in South Asia like Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives.
This variety of aircraft is unlike the widebody which is capable of flying non-stop from India to London, Europe, US, Canada, Australia and other far off continents.
Boeing estimates that Indian airlines will require 260 wide-body aircraft, constituting 12 per cent of the 20-year market forecast being done by the US-based aircraft manufacturer.
David Schulte, Managing Director, Regional Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said Boeing estimates the current Indian domestic aviation market has reached almost 86 per cent of the 2019 levels and 76 per cent of the 2020 levels.
Domestic airlines flew 14. 41 crore passengers in 2019, up from 13.89 crore the previous year. Coronavirus saw the domestic airlines being grounded for two months last year and slowly being allowed to restart operations. At the moment, domestic airlines are allowed to operate 80 per cent of the flights that they operated in the pre-Covid times.
Schulte sees the Indian domestic market recovering this year. When asked about the second wave of Covid and its impact on aircraft deliveries, Schulte said, “We need to see how it plays out in terms of the aviation market. Our forecast is showing we are on trend for a 2021 domestic market recovery to 2019 traffic levels. We will definitely be playing close attention to the current situation with the increased number of cases throughout India and certain markets.”
He added that the market forecast takes into account what might happen (in terms of more aircraft being ordered) when Air India is privatised.
On when the Boeing 737 MAX will restart flying in India, Salil Gupte, President Boeing India, said the, “timeline for ungrounding of the MAX lies with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.”
The Boeing 737 MAX, which was grounded globally in March 2019 has now started taking to the skies after global regulators like the US based Federal Aviation Administration cleared it for flight after they were satisfied with the modifications which Boeing has carried out to make the aircraft safer.
In this region, the Dubai-based flydubai will restart operations of this variety of aircraft from April 8.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...