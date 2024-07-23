Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday retained the allocation to the state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at ₹1.68 lakh crore for 2024-25.

Sitharaman, in her pre-election Budget earlier this year, had allocated ₹1.68 lakh crore to NHAI for 2024-25.

The Budget 2024-25 also retained the outlay of ₹2.78 lakh crore for the highways sector. The pre-election Budget 2024-25 document also had an outlay of ₹2.78 lakh crore for the highways sector.

An allocation of ₹2.70 lakh crore was made for the highways sector for 2023-24, which was revised to ₹2.76 lakh crore.

NHAI and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in India.