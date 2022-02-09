Cargo volumes at dozen major ports rose 9.13 % during April-January to 592 mt

Cargo handled at India’s dozen state-owned major ports rose 9.13 per cent during April-January period to 592.020 million tonnes (mt) from 542.478 mt a year ago.

The 12 major ports handled a combined 9.336 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in containers, 22.18 per cent more than the 7.641 million TEUs handled during April-January of FY21.

Of this, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s busiest state-run container gateway, handled 4.7 million TEUs from 3.687 million TEUs during the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Thermal and steam coal shipments, through the dozen ports, grew the most during the April-January period, climbing 27.29 per cent to 79.188 mt during the ten months of FY22 from 62.211 mt a year earlier, according to the ministry.

Coking coal and other coal cargo declined 5.69 per cent to 40.922 mt from 43.389 mt a year earlier.

Shipments of iron ore including pellets declined 27.23 per cent to 41.370 mt from 56.849 mt a year earlier.

Deendayal Port Authority, India’s biggest state-owned port by volumes, handled 107.834 mt of cargo between April and January from 95.094 mt last year, posting a growth of 13.40 per cent.