Cashless treatment soon for road accident victims

The Road Transport Ministry is close to finalising a cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims to ensure they are not denied immediate medical attention for lack of funds.
Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked general insurance companies to support the Ministry in its attempt to roll out the cashless treatment scheme and ensure time-bound claim settlement for accident victims.
The details of the scheme are yet to be decided, according to government officials from the Road and Health Ministries who attended an insurance and road safety workshop in New Delhi recently.
The first few hours after an injury, known as ‘golden hours’, is when there is the highest likelihood of preventing death with prompt medical treatment.
Piyush Jain, Director - Motor Vehicle Licence, Road Transport Ministry, wondered if the Ministry could integrate the golden hour treatment scheme with Prime Minister’s Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY).
The funding of a victim’s treatment will depend on whether he/she is insured or not, suggested a Health Ministry official, speaking at the workshop.
If insured through Ayushman Bharat, or any other State health insurance scheme, the treatment can be funded through those schemes. If the victims are uninsured, they could be treated through the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, which will fund the amount for compensation for hit-and-run cases. This is basically the erstwhile Solatium Fund. Officials also wondered if CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds could be routed to the fund. For this, however, the Road Ministry would require a nod from the Corporate Affairs Ministry.
