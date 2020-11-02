Logistics

Chowgule partners with Denmark’s Tuco Marine to build patrol boats

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 02, 2020

Chowgule and Company, a part of the Chowgule Group, has teamed up with Denmark’s Tuco Marine Group for manufacturing advanced patrol boats in India.

The 16-meter-long patrol boats, designed as per Tuco Marine´s ProZero concept, will strengthen the company’s existing business of manufacturing composite fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) boats.

ProZero’s new patrol boats are specially designed for law enforcement specialists, crews, and interception teams.

The company said it will also look at exporting boats to South-East Asia and other regions.

“Our collaboration with Tuco seeks to address the need for world-class patrol boats, interceptors, and workboats that are specifically designed for the use of police, coast guards, and the military. These workboats will enhance rescue and search operations in times of disaster relief and management,” Ashok Chowgule, Joint Managing Director, Chowgule and Company. /

