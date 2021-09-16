CII Institute of Logistics, Bridgestone launch road transport, logistics excellence initiative

On International Drivers’ Day, the CII Institute of Logistics (CII-IL) and Bridgestone India, a leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, have launched a Road Transport & Logistics Excellence initiative. The first programme under this initiative is aimed at recognising and appreciating the key role of drivers.

Subsequent programmes will focus on areas related to research to gain insights on the image of professionals in the sector, road safety, fuel efficiency, tyre mileage and overall cost optimisation.

A professional drivers’ platform - drivers’ guild - will be established connecting multiple locations, to expand developmental initiatives in association with various regional stakeholders in the road transport sector, says a release from CII-IL.

India needs 22 lakh professional drivers to move goods. It is envisaged that the recent Vehicle Scrapping Policy is conducive to attracting additional investments of around Rs 10,000 crore and creating 35,000 job opportunities.

“Commercial vehicle drivers play a significant yet unsung role in keeping the economy going and are seldom recognised for their efforts. This platform will enhance the motivation of the driver community and at the same time build a safe and sustainable environment for the entire transport and logistics ecosystem. These drivers are an important stakeholder segment for us, and International Drivers’ Day is apt to recognise their key role in driving the wheels of trade in our country,” said Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India, in the release.

R Dinesh, Chairman, CII-IL, said, with an aim to acknowledge the men who spend a large part of their lives on the wheel, CII-IL has partnered with Bridgestone to plan and implement a series of initiatives to recognise and appreciate drivers and other transport industry partners. "We would like to transform the image of the logistics sector, starting with recognition of the unsung heroes of road transport – drivers. A series of programmes in the near future will focus on improving professionalism and quality of service in the Transport and Logistics sector,” he said.

Bridgestone will recognise drivers and other transport industry partners for their achievements in the areas of fuel savings, road safety and tyre mileage, and CII-IL, a Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain, would be a Knowledge Partner in this initiative, the release said.