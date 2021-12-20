Cochin Duty Free launches pre-ordering facility for international passengers

Scaling the population peak in India
CIAL Duty free and Retail Services Ltd, the retail arm and the fully owned subsidiary of Cochin International Airport Ltd on Monday launched pre- ordering facility for international passengers. Olympian and Indian Hockey player P. R. Sreejesh inaugurated the facility.
By using this facility, passengers can place an order online for duty free products on www.cochindutyfree.com, well in advance. International passengers on confirmed booking can collect their ordered items from the special pre order counters at the arrival store and make the payment. They can use the pre order facility up to 24 hours before their time of arrival at the airport.
Sreejesh said this new facility of Cochin Duty Free will be helpful for families arriving in Kochi especially because they do not have to walk around the duty-free shop or stand in long queues. People who are coming to Kochi for the first time and those who are coming here for job purposes will also find this new initiative extremely useful, he said.
S. Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL and Executive Chairman, CDRSL said Duty Free aims to provide better customer service through innovations. Kerala’s Pravasi community will hugely benefit from the pre order facility.
The pre ordering facility facilitates contact-less shopping. Customers do not have to walk around the shop, selecting products and to wait in the queue for bill payment. It helps them to save time.
The pre order website has all the information including product details, price and offers. Customers can browse through the categories, check out the offers available. Special discounts will be provided for customers purchasing through the pre-order website.
