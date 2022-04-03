Cochin Port Trust registered a 10 per cent rise in cargo traffic in 2021-22

Cochin Port has carried out a stellar performance in the year 2021-22 by overcoming the disruptions caused by the successive waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The port handled a record cargo volume of 34.55 million tonnes, registering a growth of 9.68 per cent over 2020-21. In container handling, it secured 4th position amongst all major ports by recording the highest ever throughput of 7.36 Lakh TEUs, a growth of 6.65 per cent over 2020-21. In POL, the throughput rose to 21.07 million tonnes in 2021-22, growing by 13 per cent over 2020-21.

These performances are testimonies to the unflinching confidence and support of the trade gained by holding nearly half a century of client outreach programmes and responding positively to their needs, a press release said.

An extensive strategy reset resulted in the handling of new cargoes like waste paper, wood pulp, synthetic rutile, caprolactam, acrylic acid, and jute products, some of which were — by way of modal shift from road to coastal shipping — scripting a success story of Central Government’s Sagarmala programme.

An aggressive pricing strategy also helped the port to garner the highest ever trans-shipment container traffic of 1.56 lakh TEUs at ICTT, Vallarpadam, which has contributed meaningfully to the Prime Minister’s vision of making India ‘Atmanirbhar’, the release added.