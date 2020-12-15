Cochin Shipyard selects Siemens to equip marine solutions for newly-built boats

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has selected Siemens to implement advanced marine solutions for India’s first fleet of 23 boats equipped with electric propulsion and battery integrated technology.

Siemens will equip the boats with electric propulsion drive train, energy storage integration (battery) and vessel automation technologies for the boats that Cochin Shipyard is building to strengthen Kochi Metro Rail’s last mile connectivity for islands around Kochi.

The electric propulsion drive train systems will reduce fuel requirements, increase maneuverability, minimise environmental risks and make boats comfortable with their modular design. The energy storage systems help in reliable, uninterrupted supply of power and ensures zero carbon emissions. In addition, the ferries will also be equipped with automation systems for safe, cost saving and reliable operation of the vessels, a press release said.

Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Ltd, said that the advanced marine solutions coupled with automation technologies will improve safety, help monitor critical functions and result in higher operational efficiencies and productivity. The project is a first of a kind showcase for inland waterways in India.

The project perfectly fits in line with CSL’s vision to partner in creating innovative solutions towards sustainable marine transportation.

Gerd Deusser, Head, Energy, Siemens Limited, said that the development of the inland waterways will play a huge role in establishing an integrated mobility system for the people, goods and services in Kochi, and will set a benchmark for the nation. Siemens’ leadership in technologies global project management expertise in equipping customers with cutting-edge technologies pave the way for maximizing performance and output.