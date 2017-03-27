Container train service begins at APM Terminals, Pipavav

APM Terminals, Pipavav, on Monday, said it has received the inaugural container train from Rail Container Terminal (RCT), Vadodara, following which trade and industry in and around Vadodara will get an additional mode of transport to move their cargo to Pipavav in Gujarat.

The inaugural train, operated by Container Corporation of India (CONCOR,) carried glass materials, syringes, LED bulbs, flexible intermediate bulk container [FIBC], jumbo bags and plastic articles for export, according to a press release here.

The current fortnightly service, connecting Vadodara with Pipavav, will be converted to a weekly service.

Vadodara is the trade centre of western India having industries such as petrochemicals, engineering, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, plastics, IT and foreign exchange services, amongst others. It is also an important terminal for the Indian Railways connecting Vadodara city with the north, south and eastern regions of the country.

Through this service, customers in and around the city will get the option to movr their cargos to and from Vadodara for export/ import, said Keld Pedersen, Managing Director, APM Terminal, Pipavav.

APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) is India's first public-private partnership (PPP) port having connectivity to the Gujarat region and the northern hinterlands of India. It serves as a gateway for movement of containers, bulk, liquid and RORO cargo.

APM Terminals Pipavav is part of APM Terminals, a leading global port and cargo inland services provider with a presence in 69 countries, a global terminal network with 73 ports, nine new ports under construction and 10 facilities in expansion mode.