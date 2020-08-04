Covid-19, high diesel prices hit fragile lorry ownership, says industry body

The Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owner’s Association has said the Covid-19 pandemic and high diesel prices have severely affected the lorry business and threatened lorry ownership in the country.

“This twin problem has affected the fragile lorry ownership and their survival. Out of the 93 lakh trucks, nearly 90 per cent are by single truck owners; others own up to five trucks,” said B Channa Reddy, president of the federation.

The trucking industry provides employment to crores of people in the country. “This (Covid-19 and high diesel prices) is curtailing our capacity to provide employment to these people,” he added.

Due to Covid-19, the entire country is suffering on the economic front. Most businesses are closed due to the pandemic. “In these circumstances, the Central government’s decision to levy abnormal taxes on diesel and petrol only added to our misery, especially to the lakhs of truck owners of the country,” said Reddy.

According to Reddy, “At present, the running cost of trucks is ₹26 per kilometer towards diesel. All the trucks are owned by individuals, who buy trucks on hire purchase. They have to compulsorily pay the monthly instalments, or else the vehicle is seized by the financiers.”

Reddy said road transport plays an important role in the nation’s economic growth. Other modes of transport such as railways, airways and waterways, depend to a great extent on roadways.

He pointed out that clearance of goods at rail heads, airports and shipyards is done by road, through trucks.

The federation has joined other truck owner associations in the country to jointly discuss issues concerning rise in diesel prices and join the common protest platform.

Reddy said, “Truckers across India are planning to go on strike till their demands are resolved by the central government. We urge the central government to reconsider the request to reduce diesel prices and (sort out) other issues within a month.”