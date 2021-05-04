Covid-19: Raytheon donates medical equipment to India

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), which employs nearly 5,000 people in India, primarily through Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace, is acting to support the nation during the challenging second wave of Covid-19 cases and protect the health of its colleagues, their families and communities.

The company is donating 1,000 oxygen concentrators that have already started arriving in India, through the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and organisations actively working with the government across the country.

“Although there are signs of recovery in many parts of the world, our teammates in India continue to confront the enormous challenges of the pandemic,” said Pam Erickson, chief communications officer for Raytheon Technologies. “The time for us to act is now.”

“We need a global response to tackle India’s second wave of Covid-19 infections. The aerospace industry has been on the frontlines, with our military and airline customers transporting vaccines, oxygen and medicines with urgency,” said Ashmita Sethi, president & country head, Pratt & Whitney.

Teams across RTX are also actively working on securing resources, and utilising supply chain capabilities to provide PPE and other essential supplies to employees and local communities. Raytheon Technologies will be matching employee donations made through May 22, which will be channelled to several non-profits supporting Covid-19 relief efforts in India.