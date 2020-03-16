Covid-19 virus keeps airlines’ helplines ringing

Air travellers should brace themselves for difficulties in reaching their airlines or their call centres for cancelling or postponing travel plans because of the coronavirus.

“We have witnessed an over 500 per cent increase in queries through calls and emails,” a spokesman of IndiGo airlines told BusinessLine.

The IndiGo spokesperson added that the airline has employed multiple measures like increasing the weekly working days from five to six, with a team dedicating more than the mandated hours to resolve customer queries.

Industry watchers estimate that the Air France-KLM customer contact centre is experiencing a surge in calls which varies between “200 per cent to 400 per cent.” Airline passengers also have the option of going to the app and cancelling or changing their tickets.

Singapore Airlines, too, said the carrier is experiencing a high volume of customer enquiries.