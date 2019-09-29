Logistics

First commercial run of Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express on October 5

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 29, 2019 Published on September 29, 2019

The Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off at New Delhi Station by PM Narendra Modi on Friday. Photo: Sandeep Saxena   -  The Hindu

Ticket bookings are open on IRCTC website

The first commercial run of the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will be on October 5 and booking of tickets is now open on the IRCTC website, the Railways said on Sunday. Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express on October 3 from Delhi on its inaugural run.

The high-speed train will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Katra from twelve hours to eight hours. Katra is the last station on the way to the Vaishno Devi temple.

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Delhi-Varanasi route.

Watch the video to know more about the Vande Bharat Express

Published on September 29, 2019
Indian Railways
Delhi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Mazagon Dock IPO shelved due to lack of demand for shipbuilding stock