First commercial run of Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express on October 5

The first commercial run of the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will be on October 5 and booking of tickets is now open on the IRCTC website, the Railways said on Sunday. Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express on October 3 from Delhi on its inaugural run.

The high-speed train will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Katra from twelve hours to eight hours. Katra is the last station on the way to the Vaishno Devi temple.

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Delhi-Varanasi route.

