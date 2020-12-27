Delhi Metro to enter league of driverless train operators

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
About 37 km of Delhi Metro to be operated driverless from Monday, another 57 km will be driverless from mid-2021, informed a DMRC statement.
With the commencement of driverless trains on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, DMRC will enter the elite league of seven percent of world’s Metro networks which can operate without drivers, said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation statement.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate India’s first ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden) as well as the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on the Airport Express Line via video conferencing.
After starting driverless services on the 37 kilometre long Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden), another major corridor of the Delhi Metro, the 57 kilometre long Pink Line (Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by the mid of 2021, said the release.
After this, Delhi Metro will have a driverless network length of about 94 kilometres, which will be approximately nine percent of the world’s total driverless Metro network.
The driverless trains will be fully automated which will require minimum human intervention and will eliminate the possibilities of human errors.
In another move, anyone carrying a RuPay -Debit Card issued recently in the last 18 months by 23 banks (all these are National Common Mobility Card compliant as per directions of the Department of Financial Services, Government of India) from any part of the country will be able to travel on the Airport Express line using that card. The same facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022, it added.
The Delhi Metro currently operates on a network of about 390 kilometres with 285 stations spanning 11 corridors (including NOIDA – Greater NOIDA).
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
‘Sharent’ for a parent who regularly uses social media to share details about his or her children and ...
Just how do we beat the 2020 blues? With books, books — and more books
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
A growing interest in gardening, the creeping in of a casual culture and a rise in home renovations — these ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...