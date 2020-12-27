Delhi Metro to enter league of driverless train operators

About 37 km of Delhi Metro to be operated driverless from Monday, another 57 km will be driverless from mid-2021, informed a DMRC statement.

With the commencement of driverless trains on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, DMRC will enter the elite league of seven percent of world’s Metro networks which can operate without drivers, said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation statement.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate India’s first ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden) as well as the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on the Airport Express Line via video conferencing.

After starting driverless services on the 37 kilometre long Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden), another major corridor of the Delhi Metro, the 57 kilometre long Pink Line (Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by the mid of 2021, said the release.

After this, Delhi Metro will have a driverless network length of about 94 kilometres, which will be approximately nine percent of the world’s total driverless Metro network.

The driverless trains will be fully automated which will require minimum human intervention and will eliminate the possibilities of human errors.

Rupay debit cards

In another move, anyone carrying a RuPay -Debit Card issued recently in the last 18 months by 23 banks (all these are National Common Mobility Card compliant as per directions of the Department of Financial Services, Government of India) from any part of the country will be able to travel on the Airport Express line using that card. The same facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022, it added.

The Delhi Metro currently operates on a network of about 390 kilometres with 285 stations spanning 11 corridors (including NOIDA – Greater NOIDA).