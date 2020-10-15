DG Shipping to be the national authority for ship recycling

The Central government has notified the Director General of Shipping as the national authority for recycling of ships under the Recycling of Ships Act, 2019.

The national authority of ship recycling will be set up in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The location of the office will benefit the ship recycling yard owners situated in Alang, Gujarat which is home to the largest ship recycling industry in the world.

DG Shipping is authorized to administer, supervise and monitor all activities relating to ship recycling in the country, a government statement said.

DG Shipping will oversee the sustainable development of the ship recycling industry, monitoring the compliance to environment-friendly norms and safety and health measures for the stakeholders.

DG Shipping will be the final authority for the various approvals required by the ship-recycling yard owners and state governments.

Under the Ship Recycling Act, 2019, India has acceded to the ‘Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships’ adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

DG Shipping is a representative of India in the IMO and all the conventions of IMO are being enforced by DG Shipping. Ends/

