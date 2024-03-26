The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has put on hold implementation of new duty norms for pilots from June 1 following opposition from airlines.

Earlier this month the regulator had asked all airlines to submit their duty policies for approval by April 15 with implementation date of June 1. However in a revision to the earlier rule DGCA on Monday said all operators engaged in scheduled air transport operations may continue to operate in compliance with 2019 rule till approval of the respective duty time policies.

June 1 deadline

The June 1 deadline for implementation is not sacrosanct, a civil aviation official remarked.

While pilots have largely welcomed the new duty time rules as they provide enhanced rest, airlines sought deferral in implementation. Their contention is that new rule would increase staffing requirements by 15-20 per cent and it would not be possible to implement it by June 1.