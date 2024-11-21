With the railway authorities finalising the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), direct train services between Srinagar and Delhi are expected to begin by January 2025.

The ambitious project is set to provide a much-needed shot in the arm to the region’s economy, which has been grappling with militancy and uncertainty for the last 30 years.

The 272-kilometre long USBRL rail link was sanctioned decades ago with an anticipated cost of Rs 37,012 crore. However, the region’s uncertainty and other factors including tough geological and topographical conditions stymied the expected progress on the project.

Union Minister of State for Railways, Ranveet Singh on Wednesday told reporters in Srinagar that the trains would start chugging between Srinagar and New Delhi in January 2025 with the USBRL nearing completion.

“The USBRL is expected to be completed by December this year”, said the Minister.

The USBRL project consists of 38 tunnels, including Tunnel-T, the longest in the country at 12.75 kilometers, and 917 bridges with a total length of 13 kilometers.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relation Officer Northern Railways told businessline that all major works along the USBRL had been completed.

“Now some minor works like track linking and electrification are only left”, he said.

Upadhyay said that a railway safety inspection would be conducted in the first week of January 2025.

He said that work on some sections, cutting through tough terrains and fragile ecosystems was very challenging.

A boost for economy

The rail connectivity is seen as a major driver for the region’s economic development, which has long been affected by the protracted conflict, stymieing overall developmental activities.

The railway minister said that the rail connectivity would serve as backbone for the region’s economy.

He said that the shipments of fresh fruits with short shelf-life would reach outstation markets on time.

Shahid Kamili, president of Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir said, “While there is no doubt that rail connectivity will significantly boost the region’s economy, it is essential to develop adequate infrastructure, particularly loading and unloading facilities, to support goods transportation”

He said that the government must make adequate arrangements of stockyards at all crucial stations.