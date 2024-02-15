About 1.31 crore people travelled by air in January, indicating a 4.7 per cent jump on a y-o-y basis. In January last year, the number of people travelling by air within India was 1.26 crore, as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

On a m-o-m basis too there was 4.7 per cent rise in numbers, the data showed.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, reported a 5 per cent cancellation rate last month, a significant rise.

SpiceJet had a 3.5 per cent cancellation rate, Air India 2 per cent, Vistara 0.86 per cent and Akasa Air had a 0.17 per cent cancellation rate.

In terms of market share, IndiGo continued to dominate with 60 per cent market share, followed by Air India at 12.2 per cent, followed by Vistara at 9.9 per cent. Interestingly, AIX Connect, the merged entity of Air India express and AirAsia India has a 6.1 per cent market share.

SpiceJet had a 5.6 per cent market share, whereas Akasa had a 4.5 per cent share in January.

Incidentally, Akasa Air had the best on-time-performance (OTP) at 72 per cent, followed by Vistara at 68 per cent. IndiGo came third at 60.3 per cent, followed AIX Connect at 59.8 per cent. Air India at 47.6 per cent was ranked above SpiceJet whose OTP was the lowest among scheduled carriers at 37.9 per cent.