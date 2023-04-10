DP World, a global provider of end-to-end logistics, has hosted the newly launched weekly Malabar Service at its modern International Container Trans-shipment Terminal (ICTT) in Kochi. Operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the new service will have four vessels of 2400 TEU capacity.

The new service will provide direct and seamless connectivity between Kochi, Mundra, Karachi, Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait (with Shuwaikh Port), Qatar (with Hamad Port) and Sri Lanka (Colombo). It will offer traders across the India-West Asia corridor a faster, stable, and reliable service to leverage strong partnerships between the two regions.

Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Cochin said, “We are committed to expanding trade routes through more direct services and are focused on improving our operations to serve our customers better. The newly launched Malabar service will play an integral role in strengthening bilateral trade between India and the West Asian East countries. In addition, the service will enable Indian exporters to have a deeper and wider access to the markets in the West Asian region.”

The Malabar Service will be the third weekly service sailing for the West Asian region from DP World Cochin. The port terminal is capable of handling post Panamax ships and in February 2023, the 605-metre-long terminal successfully handled 6 million TEUs since its inception in 2011.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit