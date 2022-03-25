Elcome showcases hybrid diesel-electric boat propulsion at India Boat & Marine Show

Elcome International has launched a revolutionary new hybrid diesel-electric boat propulsion system, as well as a full suite of marine electronic products at the India Boat & Marine Show, which opened in Bolgatty Palace here on Friday.

The system architecture, developed by Transfluid, includes a clutch and transmission that enables fast and seamless switching between electric-only, diesel- only or combination modes.

How it works

When the clutch is disengaged, the vessel runs solely on battery power, providing silent emission-free running. When in “engine” mode, the clutch is engaged, and the diesel propels the boat, while also simultaneously recharging the batteries. In the “booster” mode, the battery-driven electric motor and diesel engines combine to deliver maximum thrust for the powertrain. The lithium batteries can also be charged from a shore power connection when at the pier, and from on-board solar panels when gets underway.

The three operational modes enable the boat operator to use smaller, inexpensive and more efficient diesel engines, yielding substantial savings in fuel consumption and longer maintenance intervals without sacrificing on performance.

“We are seeing growing interest in India for electric and hybrid propulsion systems, driven by awareness of environmental sustainability and a desire to reduce operational and maintenance costs,” said Prasanth Gopalakrishnan, General Manager of Commercial Business of Elcome International.

“Potential markets include private yachts, commercial crafts, passenger boats and government patrol vessels in offshore and inshore applications, including newbuilds and retrofits,” he added

Elcome will also show a full range of Raymarine marine electronics for fishing, leisure, light commercial and government vessels at the boat show. More than 45 exhibitors are participating in the show.