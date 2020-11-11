Etihad flags more cabin crew job cuts, to keep Airbus A380s grounded

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Etihad Airways told cabin crew on Wednesday there would be layoffs this week, an internal email seen by Reuters showed, and a company source said the airline will keep its Airbus A380 superjumbos parked ”indefinitely” due to a slower than expected recovery in air travel demand.
In the internal email, cabin crew were told those affected would be notified within 24 hours, without saying how many would lose their jobs.
The warning was sent out two days after a similar notice was sent out to pilots at the Abu Dhabi state carrier.
Etihad has already cut jobs and salaries as its losses widened this year.
Staff were told in the email that Etihad believes it will become a much smaller airline as air travel demand has not been recovering fast enough, leaving the carrier with a larger workforce than it needs.
A company source said up to 1,000 cabin crew job cuts are expected, including senior cabin staff and cabin managers.
The airline employed around 4,800 cabin crew as of February.
The source said that Chief Executive Tony Douglas had told staff its A380s would continue to be parked “indefinitely.”
They have been grounded since March due to the pandemic that has shattered air travel demand.
An Etihad spokeswoman told the A380s would remain grounded unless there was sufficient demand. She did not respond to questions about the planned job losses.
The International Air Transport Association has said that inconsistent border rules are hampering the airline industry's recovery, making it difficult for airlines to plan ahead.
A new wave of infections and lockdowns across Europe and elsewhere has created further uncertainty for the aviation industry as it faces its worst ever crisis.
Etihad this week said it would push ahead with plans to shrink the airline into mid-sized carrier concentrating on its wide-body fleet, raising questions about the future of its 30 narrow-body Airbus A320 jets.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...