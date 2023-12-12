Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is collaborating with FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, to establish the ‘FedEx Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Smart and Sustainable Supply Chains’.

This initiative, supported by a five-year grant from FedEx, aims to drive sustainability through digital intelligence, technological advancements, talent, and collaboration. The CoE will be an industry-academia bridge, in the logistics sector with a focus on environmental and social sustainability via research and development in digital transformation.

Smarter supply chains

Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, underscored the significance of this initiative, stating, “At FedEx, we aspire to make supply chains smarter for everyone. Beyond reshaping the logistics landscape, we are also committed to making a meaningful contribution in our communities. We know our collaboration with these esteemed institutions will be important in achieving those goals.”

The CoE will actively seek Grand Challenges and research-driven projects, encouraging innovative ideas from the ecosystem outside IIT Madras. In addition to funding these initiatives, it will also foster start-ups in the logistics sector. Furthermore, the CoE aims to forge robust collaborations between industry and academia, solidifying its role as a catalyst for impactful advancements in the logistics domain, says a release.

V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “In collaboration with FedEx, we are committed to establishing a hub where technology and talent converge to drive sustainable logistics. With a specialized focus on operations research and network planning, we aim to spearhead developments that optimize efficiency, enhance strategic planning, and contribute to the broader landscape of sustainable logistics advancements.”

UN SDG 13

This CoE will work towards delivering models, tools, and frameworks addressing environment sustainability aligned with UN SDG Goal 13 (Climate action) and conducting capacity development programs with specific training modules for shippers, carriers, 3PLs, and MSMEs in logistics.

Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, “Through this Centre and the collaboration with multiple stakeholders, including FedEx, we aim to bring digital intelligence that will create more sustainable supply chains, benefitting the country.”

At present, the logistics ecosystem involves multiple stakeholders including major corporations, service providers, policymakers, and academia. The FedEx CoE at IIT Madras, aims to revolutionize the global logistics and supply chain landscape. This initiative is set to bring substantial benefits, not only for consumers but also for the betterment of communities at large.

