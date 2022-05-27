First ever Capesize vessel berthed at VOC Port

The first-ever Capesize vessel, Cape Breeze, berthed at the VO Chidambaranar port in Thoothukudi on Thursday. The Cyprus registered bulk carrier has a length of 292 m, breadth of 45.05 m and 1,80,000 Dead Weight Tonnes.

Capesize is the largest class of bulk ships. They are called Capesize as they cannot pass through the Panama Canal and have to go around the Cape of Good Hope to sail between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Cape Breeze loaded with 92,300 tonnes of limestone and gypsum was consigned from Port of Salalah, Oman, with an arrival draft of 11.4 m, and berthed at Berth-9.

The entire import is for Eastern Bulk Trading & Shipping Private Limited. The Stevedore was Sea Port Logistics P Ltd and the Steamer Agent is Seaport Shipping Pvt Ltd, says a press release from the VOC Port Authority.

Earlier, on January 22, 2015, a Capesize vessel LAKE D carrying 1,77,068 tonnes of iron ore with a draught of 18.34 m was nominated to the port to lighten 6,000 tonnes of Iron ore at anchorage using a floating crane.

TK Ramachandran, Chiarman, VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, said that the benefit of economies of scale by handling large vessels will hugely benefit the trade by bringing down the freight costs and making the EXIM trade competitive globally.