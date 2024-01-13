The opening date for the Navi Mumbai airport has been rescheduled once more. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that commercial activities at the airport will commence in March 2025, as stated on January 13.

“Internally December end is still the target and we are pushing for it. There is a projection which is an overestimation and there is a projection which is more realistic. Therefore, I have kept that cushion of three months with the hope that we will be able to push this forward a little bit,” Scindia told media persons here after reviewing project progress.

The Navi Mumbai airport is being constructed through a partnership between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government’s City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) under a public-private collaboration. The initial phase of the airport will feature a runway and terminal designed to accommodate up to 20 million passengers each year.

Around 60 per cent of the work is complete with nearly 10,000 personnel working round the clock on site. The first phase project cost is over ₹19,000 crore.

Nearly 2,800 metres of 3,700-metre long runway strip has been laid and the remaining portion will be complete after the flattening of a hillock on the site by January end. Construction of the terminal, ATC tower and ancillary buildings is underway.

“It is an important project and we will take whatever it takes to complete it on time and as per specifications,” Scindia said.

The airport will feature multi-modal connectivity and will be the country’s first to offer water transport links. Additionally, it will incorporate automated passenger facilities within the terminal.