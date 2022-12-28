The aviation industry will employ additional 50,000 people across multiple positions in the next one year as the industry is inching closer to normalcy, said headhunters.

Ajoy Thomas, VP & Business Head of TeamLease Services, said that current industry sentiment and estimates indicate that in the next year, Indian aviation industry will give employment to 50,000 people. The current direct employment figure in the sector stands at 2,50,000, told businessline.

To quadruple in 10 years

“The worldwide fleet of commercial aircraft is anticipated to quadruple in next ten years. Due to the growing middle class in emerging nations, air travel has expanded. As a consequence of shifting consumer demand, new airplanes and airports are emerging in accordance with current trends in the airline industry. India is going to add 15 per cent capacity, which boils down to a 100 or 110 aircrafts per year,” he explained.

Sizable order book

Airlines including Air India and Akasa have a sizable aircraft order book for the next calender year. Airlines including Air India, SpiceJet, Star Air, Go First and Vistara have all posted their requirements on LinkedIn to fill up multiple positions including ground handling, cabin crew, and engineers among others.

“We invite you to join our team and make your career #FlyHigher. If you can contribute to the efficiency and success of our team, we are looking for you. We are hiring for the following positions in Gurugram for Manager- Loyalty Assistant Manager- Load and Trim Instructor, Female Cabin Crew, Senior Executive- Loyalty and Manager- Partnership,” said Vistara in a post.

Whereas Star Air said it was looking to hire technicians, and SpiceJet said it wants to employ customer service executives and trainee security. Air India, too, said it was looking to fill multiple positions for its operations in Chennai. Delhi Airport also posted that it was looking to fill multiple positions amid the congestion.

Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta, Business Head of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said that since 2022 has been the cusp of pragmatic course correction, the aviation industry has almost come back to pre-pandemic capacities and is expected to grow in the coming year.

“Most companies have ramped up their hiring since Q3-2022. What is interesting is that aviation players are not only hiring white collar and blue collar talent, but the intake of apprentices has also increased. In fact, in H2-2022, close to 88 per cent of employers in the aviation and aerospace industry had expressed the intent to increase their apprentice pool,” she said.

Industry players believe that with the coming together of multiple brands under Air India, the industry should see more market concentration and deeper penetration in both domestic and international market. “Aviation sector and economy of a country is intertwined, and with a robust outlook for growth for India we should see this,” Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director–Consulting, CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics explained.

Betting big bucks

Rightly so, the air passenger traffic is soaring and inching closer to pre covid levels. Conglomerates like the Tata Group and Adani Group, too, have bet big bucks on the industry along with players like ace investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Capital expenditure in aviation industry is expected to grow three times by 2023 which will create huge skilled manpower requirements specially in blue collar segment. Thus apprenticeship will play very critical role in creating a supply chain for these 1 lakh skilled-manpower requirement, Mahanta said.