Logistics

Ford India shutdown: Kamarajar Port stares at ₹16-cr loss

TE Raja Simhan Chennai | Updated on September 16, 2021

Ford accounted for nearly 45 per cent of car exports passing through the port in Ennore, North Chennai

With Ford shutting down its plant in Chennai next year, the Kamarajar port at Ennore in North Chennai will lose an annual revenue of nearly ₹16 crore. Ford used to export nearly 80,000 cars, with the port earning ₹2,000 per car. “It will be a huge loss for the port. However, we are talking to other OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] to compensate for the loss,” said Sunil Paliwal, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Kamarajar Port Ltd.

Ford to shut India plants; 4,000 jobs on the line

Of the 2 lakh cars exported through the port, Ford accounted for 40-45 per cent, he told BusinessLine. “The Ford plant will not be left idle. Whoever replaces Ford, we will speak to them and get the business,” he added.

Currently, Renault, Nissan and Isuzu are using the port for exports while Hyundai uses the Chennai port.

Kamarajar Port Ltd had invested ₹140 crore to build a car-cum-general cargo berth to handle 3 million tonnes per annum. The berth has a backup area of 25,000 sq m and transit parking for 1,750 cars. The port also has 141,000 sq m of dedicated parking for 10,000 cars, according to the port’s website.

Published on September 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Ford India
ports
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.