Ford India shutdown: Kamarajar Port stares at ₹16-cr loss

With Ford shutting down its plant in Chennai next year, the Kamarajar port at Ennore in North Chennai will lose an annual revenue of nearly ₹16 crore. Ford used to export nearly 80,000 cars, with the port earning ₹2,000 per car. “It will be a huge loss for the port. However, we are talking to other OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] to compensate for the loss,” said Sunil Paliwal, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Kamarajar Port Ltd.

Of the 2 lakh cars exported through the port, Ford accounted for 40-45 per cent, he told BusinessLine. “The Ford plant will not be left idle. Whoever replaces Ford, we will speak to them and get the business,” he added.

Currently, Renault, Nissan and Isuzu are using the port for exports while Hyundai uses the Chennai port.

Kamarajar Port Ltd had invested ₹140 crore to build a car-cum-general cargo berth to handle 3 million tonnes per annum. The berth has a backup area of 25,000 sq m and transit parking for 1,750 cars. The port also has 141,000 sq m of dedicated parking for 10,000 cars, according to the port’s website.