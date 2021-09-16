Ford India shutdown: Kamarajar Port stares at ₹16-cr loss

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With Ford shutting down its plant in Chennai next year, the Kamarajar port at Ennore in North Chennai will lose an annual revenue of nearly ₹16 crore. Ford used to export nearly 80,000 cars, with the port earning ₹2,000 per car. “It will be a huge loss for the port. However, we are talking to other OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] to compensate for the loss,” said Sunil Paliwal, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Kamarajar Port Ltd.
Ford to shut India plants; 4,000 jobs on the line
Of the 2 lakh cars exported through the port, Ford accounted for 40-45 per cent, he told BusinessLine. “The Ford plant will not be left idle. Whoever replaces Ford, we will speak to them and get the business,” he added.
Currently, Renault, Nissan and Isuzu are using the port for exports while Hyundai uses the Chennai port.
Kamarajar Port Ltd had invested ₹140 crore to build a car-cum-general cargo berth to handle 3 million tonnes per annum. The berth has a backup area of 25,000 sq m and transit parking for 1,750 cars. The port also has 141,000 sq m of dedicated parking for 10,000 cars, according to the port’s website.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
The stock of CESC Limited began the year on the front foot as it saw a sharp rally in the early weeks. From ...
₹1547 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1525150015651590 Stock will be bearish until it stays below ₹1,550 and so, ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...