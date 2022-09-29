Garuda Aerospace has received approvals from the aviation regulator to set up a remote pilot training organisation (RPTO). With this, the Chennai-based drone company has become the 31st RPTO in the country.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO and Founder, Garuda Aerospace, said the approval from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is empowering as it presents the company an opportunity to showcase its strength as a leading drone tech expert.

Garuda Aerospace is planning to train one lakh youth across 755 districts in the usage of drones for agricultural purposes and, thus, further empowering India’s agri economy, said a release by the company.

The company has recently commenced its $30 million Series A round at $250 million valuation. Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in it. He is also the Brand Ambassador of the company. Garuda Aerospace boasts of a drone fleet of 400 drones and a well-trained team of over 500 pilots across 26 different cities, the release added.

