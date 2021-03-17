Gati-KWE starts air freight solutions

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Gati-KWE Limited, a unit of Allcargo Logistics Ltd, has started air freight solutions for pharma, electronics and auto ancillaries sectors and plans to spend about ₹100 crore on infrastructure and technology development in this area in FY22.
“Our air freight solutions offer the convenience of nationwide reach with customized solutions, connectivity and tie-ups with leading commercial airlines in the country,” said Bala Aghoramurthy, Deputy Managing Director, Gati-KWE Ltd.
With direct connections to 34 commercial airports across the country and strategic tie-ups with India’s leading airlines, Gati-KWE will seek to ensure cargo deliveries within 24-48 hours to almost all key locations.
Gati-KWE operates Air Transit Centres (ATCs) in 8 metro cities across India and expedites efforts to strategically position some of the ATCs near the airports to facilitate faster and multiple retrievals of cargoes. Two more ATCs proposed to be launched in Chandigarh and Indore can bolster the company’s air freight services even further.
To facilitate seamless multi-modal cargo transportation across the country, Gati-KWE is set to launch a state-of-the-art 1.5 lakh sq ft Surface Transportation Centre (STC) at Delhi in June and follow it up with four more at Mumbai, Nagpur, Indore and Bengaluru.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...