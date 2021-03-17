Gati-KWE starts air freight solutions

Gati-KWE Limited, a unit of Allcargo Logistics Ltd, has started air freight solutions for pharma, electronics and auto ancillaries sectors and plans to spend about ₹100 crore on infrastructure and technology development in this area in FY22.

“Our air freight solutions offer the convenience of nationwide reach with customized solutions, connectivity and tie-ups with leading commercial airlines in the country,” said Bala Aghoramurthy, Deputy Managing Director, Gati-KWE Ltd.

With direct connections to 34 commercial airports across the country and strategic tie-ups with India’s leading airlines, Gati-KWE will seek to ensure cargo deliveries within 24-48 hours to almost all key locations.

Gati-KWE operates Air Transit Centres (ATCs) in 8 metro cities across India and expedites efforts to strategically position some of the ATCs near the airports to facilitate faster and multiple retrievals of cargoes. Two more ATCs proposed to be launched in Chandigarh and Indore can bolster the company’s air freight services even further.

To facilitate seamless multi-modal cargo transportation across the country, Gati-KWE is set to launch a state-of-the-art 1.5 lakh sq ft Surface Transportation Centre (STC) at Delhi in June and follow it up with four more at Mumbai, Nagpur, Indore and Bengaluru.