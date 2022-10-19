As many as 15 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals (GCTs) have been commissioned, and around 96 more locations have been provisionally identified for developing such terminals, the Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday.

The Ministry aims to commission 100 GCTs in the next three financial years.

Till October 10, 2022, in-principle approvals for 67 new proposals have been issued.

“The location of GCTs is being decided on the basis of demand from industry and potential of cargo traffic,” the Ministry said.

The 15 GCTs commissioned so far are located in serving stations, including Jasoda by Adani Agri, Varanama by Concor, Kairla(JU) by Nayara Energy, Shivadi by HPCL, Cinnamara by FCI Siding and Barajamda - Barbil by Jai Balaji Industries.

The setting up of the terminals is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Gati Shakti, and the Ministry of Railways’ policy on GCT launched on December 15, 2021.

The Ministry said that all new proposals for the GCTs will be received only through the online portal.

The terminals are being developed by private players and can be created on non-Railway land or fully or partially on Railway land.

