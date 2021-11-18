Logistics

GMR arm wins bid to develop and operate Indonesian airport

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 18, 2021

Earlier, GMR Airports and its wholly-owned subsidiary, GMR Airports International B.V., bid for the project as a consortium.

GMR Airports Limited (GAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited, today announced as the winning bidder for the development and operation of Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia.

In a communication addressed to GMR Airports Consortium Team, Angkasa Pura 2 (AP2), the state-owned enterprise and the bidding authority for the Medan Airport has informed that they have completed the best and final evaluation process for selection of strategic partnership for the Medan Airport and have announced GMR Airports as the winning bidder.

It may be noted that GMR Airports Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, GMR Airports International B.V. had bid for the project as a consortium.

