GMR Group, Airbus to collaborate on aircraft maintenance, airport services

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
GMR Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus (a leading manufacturer of commercial aircrafts) to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.
The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021, Bangalore. GMR Group and Airbus will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services including maintenance, components, training, digital, and airport services.
As part of the MoU, GMR Group and Airbus will collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services, both for commercial and military aircraft to benefit the entire aerospace ecosystem in the country.
SGK Kishore, Executive Director - South & Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports said: “Under this partnership, GMR and Airbus teams will work together and innovate across areas such as airport operations and air cargo supply chain among others to realize our shared goals.”
Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia said, “Airbus and the GMR Group are committed to high standards of operational efficiency and innovation. Through this partnership we will align in our mission to provide world class aviation services in the region.”
“We will work together towards developing solutions that will shape the future of aviation services in the region.”
Airbus has a longstanding relationship of symbiotic growth with India. The company has been fostering and supporting the development of the Indian aerospace and aviation industry. As part of the partnership, Airbus and GMR Group will work together on several areas to support and further develop the aerospace ecosystem in the country.
