GMR Hyderabad airport launches Covid testing facility for passengers

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd has started an on-site coronavirus testing laboratory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), giving travellers the added facility for a safe journey.

The facility ensures a safe journey of all passengers entering the city, scheduled for domestic connecting flights or international departing passengers.

The airport has collaborated with Mapmygenome, a Hyderabad-based NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) and ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) certified agency to provide the services for testing COVID-19 samples. The Test Lab is operational round-the-clock.

With a negative RT-PCR test report, the arriving international passengers can continue their onward journey or get exemption from institutional quarantine. In case of a positive result, the passenger will be processed in line with applicable ICMR protocols by the State authorities.

As the Government of India is preparing to open the sky with the rising air bubbles, the laboratory will be a key element in facilitating a safe journey for all the passengers.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMRHIAL, in a statement said: "In line with MoCA and state government guidelines, we have come up with a Covid-19 testing facility at the airport itself to ensure easier availability of testing for all arriving international passengers and others who require access to such a facility.”