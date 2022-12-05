Go First has announced signing an exclusive General Sales Agreement (GSA) with EaseMyTrip, a tech-travel platform to sell, promote and market tickets and other services to passengers in Saudi Arabia effective this month. To establish a fruitful commercial relationship in West Asia, EaseMyTrip will be extending operations of Go First by opening an independent branded office and representing the airlines in Dammam & Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and other locations catering to the larger travel markets.

The three-year deal provides an opportune time for both the brands to expand and bolster their service range in Saudi Arabia. EaseMyTrip and its sweeping reach, comprehensive marketing interventions, and knowledge of the locals would help Go First provide suitable schemes for Saudi tourists and locals, enhancing their experience. Furthermore, this association would necessitate all other travel agents within the vicinity to create a purchase circuit from EaseMyTrip when buying Go First tickets from Saudi Arabia.

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder said, “At EaseMyTrip, we understand that Saudi Arabia attracts millions of tourists every year, and the locals love to travel as well. It is a significantly crowded travel market that is yearning for a better travel experience. With our successful endeavours in most associations and businesses around the world, we want to enter the market here in Saudi Arabia and serve the tourists with utmost dedication. We are overjoyed to begin our journey as a GSA partner with Go First, one of the most popular and affordable airline services in multiple international destinations.”

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First commented, “Saudi Arabia is a key market for us as we continue to expand internationally. We are pleased to partner with EaseMyTrip since the brand has been successfully catering to the travel needs of people globally and we are positive that this association will ease and enhance the travel experience of people travelling for work as well as leisure.”