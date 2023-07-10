Go First has floated Expression of Interest (EoI) from potential bidders. The resolution professional, Shailendra Ajmera, appointed to oversee the insolvency process, said the last date to receive bids is August 09. According to sources, the Wadia Group, which owns Go First, is likely to bid for the airline.

As part of this process, a newspaper advertisement was published on Monday.

According to the advertisement, the last date for receipt of interest in the airline is set for August 9. The first provisional list will be declared on August 19.

Go Airlines currently has 4,200 employees on its payroll, per the advertisement. However, in its submission to NCLT, the airline had stated that it employed 7,000 individuals.

“Company operates in the aviation sector and has assets located across the country in various airports. The total revenue from operations for FY 2021-22 is 4,183 crores,” the ad stated.

The resolution professional overseeing the process will closely monitor the EOIs received by the August 9 deadline and subsequently announce a provisional list of interested parties on August 19.

Meanwhile, GoFirst filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court against an order that granted the lessors access to the aircraft. The outcome and implications of this appeal are yet to be determined.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit