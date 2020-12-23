Logistics

GoAir to operate Mangaluru-Mumbai direct service from December 24

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on December 23, 2020 Published on December 23, 2020

GoAir has announced the launch of a daily direct service between Mumbai and Mangaluru.

Addressing a virtual media interaction on Wednesday, Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer of GoAir, said that GoAir would link Mumbai to Mangaluru with a daily direct flight with effect from December 24.

GoAir flight G8 0335 will depart Mumbai at 07.40 am and reach Mangaluru at 9 am. GoAir flight G8 0338 will depart Mangaluru at 9.30 am and reach Mumbai at 11 am.

Stating that the domestic air travel demand is witnessing a continued recovery, he said the launch of Mangaluru-Mumbai flight is a significant step for GoAir and demonstrates its endeavour to provide greater choice and better connections for its passengers. “GoAir direct flight connecting Mumbai to Mangaluru will facilitate further growth in business and tourism between these cities,” he added.

