Go First has appealed against the Delhi High Court division bench’s order in the Supreme Court. The division bench had previously upheld a single judge’s order, granting permission to the airline’s lessors to inspect and perform maintenance on their 30 leased aircraft and their parts at regular intervals.

The order also prohibited Go First’s resolution professionals and employees from tampering with the leased aircraft without the explicit consent of the lessors.

The lessors, including Pembroke Aviation, Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Ltd, EOS Aviation, and SMBC Aviation, had filed a writ with the Delhi High Court, seeking instructions to reclaim their leased planes due to Go First’s financial distress. On July 12, the court allowed lessors to conduct periodic inspections of their aircraft, affirming the single judge’s decision. However, the airline was permitted to continue maintaining the planes.

The single judge’s initial order on July 5 allowed the lessors to inspect their aircraft twice a month and perform maintenance work. This came after several lessors petitioned the aviation regulator DGCA for the de-registration of their planes, seeking to reclaim them from the airline.

During the recent hearing, the counsel representing the resolution professional (RP) of Go First informed the high court that they have challenged the division bench’s July 12 order before the Supreme Court. The hearing, scheduled for Friday or Monday, is subject to the Supreme Court’s schedule.

Meanwhile, Go First has suspended its operations until August 6, leaving its employees in a precarious position as they await salary payments. The airline has assured its employees that they will receive their dues once operations resume.