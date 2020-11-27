Govt issues comprehensive guidelines for aggregator service

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has issued comprehensive guidelines for aggregators like Ola, Uber, among others. The guidelines prescribe methods on how one can be an aggregator to run cabs or buses or e-rickshaws; the requisite for drivers to drive such vehicles; norms to store such aggregator data; and fare regulations for such vehicles, among others. An aggregator can start its service with all kinds of motor-vehicles or e-rickshaws.

Norms on fare

The city taxi fare indexed by Wholesale Price Index for the current year shall be the base fare chargeable to customers availing aggregator service, according to the guidelines. The minimum base fare chargeable to customers availing aggregator services shall be for a minimum of 3 kilometres. The minimum fare limit will be 50 per cent lower than the base fare and a maximum Surge Pricing of 1.5 times the base fare.

Regulating the commissions, the guidelines say driver shall receive at least 80 per cent of the fare applicable on each ride, while while the aggregator shall receive remaining charges. In case city guidelines do not exist, an amount of ₹25-30 shall be the base fare for regulation.

Moreover, the State Government may directly charge two per cent over and above the fare, that may be used for driver welfare, road safety awareness, pollution control, allotment of parking spaces in a certain proportion of large parking areas for vehicles integrated with an aggregator, electric charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, among others.

Aggregator fee, driver norms and safety

To be an aggregator, a company has to arrange (itself or through a third party) a driving test facility with a simulator to test the driver. It also has to conduct induction training, which will be a compulsory five-day programme for 30 hours.

The aggregator which can get a license with a fee and security deposit based on the fleet of vehicles has to commence its operations six months from the grant of the licence, otherwise the licence shall be cancelled. The license fee is Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, there is a security deposit of ₹1 lakh (for 100 buses or 1000 vehicles); ₹2.5 lakh (for upto 1,000 buses or 10,000 vehicles) and ₹5 lakh (for over 1,000 buses and 10,000 vehicles).

The guidelines ask the state government to facilitate the operation of -- electric vehicles and vehicles running on Ethanol or Methanol – that do not require a permit. It has to adhere to guidelines issued by the Health Ministry or World Health Organization in the interest of public health and safety, especially regarding Covid–19 or other such pandemic. To drive such a cab, the driver should have two years of driving experience. If the driver does not such experience, then the aggregator has to give 15 days of training.

For driver welfare, aggregators have to provide health insurance for each driver for at least ₹5 lakhs with the base year 2020-21, and that should increase by five per cent each year. Also, they have to provide term insurance for each driver integrated with the aggregator for not less than ₹10 lakh with the base year 2020-21 and increase by 5 per cent each year.

Limited duty hours

Duty hours of the drivers will be limited, say the guidelines. It has to ensure that the driver shall not be logged in for an aggregate of twelve hours on a calendar day. A mandatory break of ten hours for the Driver shall be imposed after a 12-hour login. Moreover, the aggregators to develop a mechanism on their respective apps to ensure that drivers engaged with more than one aggregator do not drive beyond a cumulative period of 12 hours to safeguard the Driver, passenger as well as road users.

The guidelines say the aggregator should have a control centre, and record travel data and store such data within India for a minimum of three months and maximum of 24 months. This data shall be made available to the State Government as per the due process of law. Any data related to customers shall not be disclosed without the written consent of the customer.

Also, the aggregator shall ensure that vehicles owned by the aggregator are treated at parity with those vehicles which are not Aggregator owned if the vehicles are integrated with the aggregator.

Ride pooling

A maximum of four ride-sharing intra-city trips on a calendar day and a maximum of two ride-sharing inter-city trips per week shall be permitted for each vehicle with the driver, who is integrated with the aggregator. Such vehicles shall obtain insurance of at least ₹5 lakhs for the ride-sharers in the vehicle, other than the owner or driver integrated with the aggregator.