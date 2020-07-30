Great Eastern Shipping reports Rs 468-crore net profit in first quarter

The Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd, India’s biggest private ocean carrier, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 467.74 crore for the April to June quarter, as against a loss of Rs 53.96 crore a year earlier.

The Mumbai-based firm, which runs a fleet of 69 ships, said its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,068.37 crore during the first quarter of FY21 from Rs 782.59 crore a year ago.

The company said its board has appointed former Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel as an additional and independent director of the company for a five-year term beginning August 1.