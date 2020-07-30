Logistics

Great Eastern Shipping reports Rs 468-crore net profit in first quarter

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 30, 2020 Published on July 30, 2020

The Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd, India’s biggest private ocean carrier, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 467.74 crore for the April to June quarter, as against a loss of Rs 53.96 crore a year earlier.

The Mumbai-based firm, which runs a fleet of 69 ships, said its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,068.37 crore during the first quarter of FY21 from Rs 782.59 crore a year ago.

The company said its board has appointed former Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel as an additional and independent director of the company for a five-year term beginning August 1.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on July 30, 2020
quarterly or semiannual financial statement
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid impact: Singapore Airlines posts biggest loss ever, shares fall to 21-year low