Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) on Friday began conducting trials for Phase II of the operations of the Ahmedabad metro, which is expected to link GIFT City and Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad.

Trials were conducted on a small section between GNLU station and Dholakuva, and in the coming days, it will be extended to GIFT City, said a spokesperson of GMRC

Phase-I of the North-South corridor of Ahmedabad metro culminates at Narendra Modi stadium at Motera. The Rs 5384 crore Phase-II of the project begins from Motera and extends up to Mahatma Mandir in the state capital, Gandhinagar. At GNLU metro station, a short 5.42 kilometre long metro line branches eastwards and connects GIFT City across the Sabarmati river.

GMRC officials said a crane was used to lift a metro train onto the viaduct for the trials conducted on Friday, as the section between GNLU and Motera is not yet ready for trials.

Afcons Infrastructure, an arm of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, is constructing the 8.1-kilometre elevated viaduct and eight metro stations between Motera and GNLU. It is also constructing the stretch between GNLU and GIFT City.

According to GIFT City officials, the state government has approved a proposal to add two more metro stations in GIFT City and the one under construction. “Now the proposal is under the consideration of the Union government,” the official added. The total length of Phase-II of the project is about 28.2 kilometre long and has 22 metro stations and commercial operation on this phase is expected to begin by June this year.

