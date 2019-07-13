HSL delivers ‘Avtar’ tug to Navy

The public sector Hindusthan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) on Friday delivered the fourth of a series of six 10-tonne bollard pull tugs being constructed for the Indian Navy. The tug, vessel No 187 constructed and delivered by the HSL, named Avtar, has a speed of 12 knots, according to a press release issued by the company.

The fifth tug in the series is also ready for delivery and it will be delivered at Kochi. The sixth, under construction, will be completed in August and delivered in Mumbai.

Senior officials of the HSL and the Navy participated in the function, the release added.

Turkish shipyard team

Further, on Friday, a team from the Turkish Anadolu Shipyard visited the HSL and apprised itself of the facilities available at the yard. The HSL and the Turkish shipyard are planning to collaborate in construction of five fleet support vessels for the Indian Navy.

The Turkish team headed by CEO Sualp Omer Urkmez held discussions with HSL Chairman and Managing Director L.V Sarat Babu and expressed satisfaction over the facilities at the HSL.