Immigration to soon go live on PCS1x platform

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
A new immigration-related feature is being added to Port Community System 1x platform, which is designed to lower the transaction time between various activities involved in moving goods and people through ports. PCS 1x is an electronic platform made by Indian Ports Association (IPA), developed by JM Baxi Group, to speed up the time and efficiency of ports.
“Immigration as a stakeholder is being added and will go ‘live’ soon on the PCS1x platform, which is a single platform designed to speed up transaction between multiple stakeholders of a port,” several sources from government told BusinessLine.
With this move, the crew list of ships calling on the ports can be shared in advance with immigration authorities in India, enabling immigration teams at ports to process the requisite clearance faster in a paperless manner. “Immigration as a stakeholder has been tested in Mumbai (on PCS1x), but not in other ports,” a government source told BusinessLine. Indian Ports Association (IPA) has been trying to on board immigration authorities of all the ports in India on to the PCS1x platform.
The move can help all international travellers, including seafarers, reflect their sign-on and sign-off time on PCS1x platform. Sign on and sign off time means the time when a seafarer gets on and gets off a ship.
The platform, which was launched two years back, has seen its users grow in post Covid-19 time, when several processes including were made paperless, among others.
“Eventually, if done right, this move can help seafarers across all ranks entering and exiting from any port in India get their immigration cleared faster. Seafarers can also inform government on a real-time basis where they are located, the ship management companies they are engaged with, something that can improve implementation of the welfare measures for Indian seafarers in several ways. Also, based on the benefits, the number of users on platform can sharply increase,” Anand V Sharma, Mantrana Maritime Advisory, told BusinessLine.
From the almost 16,000 registered users on the PCS 1x platform from 27 broad group of stakeholders, almost 14,000 are from three group of stakeholders — shipping lines or shipping agents; importers and exporters; and customs brokers in July, according to data shared with BusinessLine.
Besides these three broad group of stakeholders, others include major ports, terminal operators, customs brokers, Port Health Organisation, container freight stations and inland container depots, container agents, mercantile marine department, coast guard, banks, surveyors, inland waterways, coastal stakeholders, empty container depot, freight forwarder, barge operator, bunker suppliers.
Also, as of July, 12 ports that are not under the Centre – termed non-major ports– have also been onboarded on the PCS1x platform, reflecting more ports from India getting onto this e-platform post-COVID-19.
Not that immigration activities for ports do not happen online. As of now, all immigration related activities are done online through Directorate General-Shipping. Apart from ports within India, PCS1x aspires to be the base platform to the common National Logistics Platform being developed in India.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...