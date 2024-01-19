India now leads Asia’s post-pandemic recovery as it’s the only large market in Asia which is above pre-pandemic levels, according to Darrel Hulst, Vice President, Commercial Marketing, Boeing.

Meanwhile, monthly traffic in India in 2023 was 7 per cent higher than in 2019.

In the long haul (international), India is again leading with 30 per cent higher capacity over the same in 2019, he said, adding: “By April 2024, it will be 50 per cent higher than the same in 2019.”

Hulst said that South Asia and India will need 2,705 new planes by 2042, out of which 86 per cent will be single-aisle aircraft.

“Demographic tailwind will propel air travel growth in India,” the Boeing official said.