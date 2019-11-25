India to curb use of hazardous material in ship recycling

A new proposed law that aims to curb the use of hazardous material in the making and recycling of ships was introduced in the Parliament on Monday. India recycles the largest number of ships in the world.

The Ship Recycling Bill has been introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha, will improve environmental norms in ship recycling in India. If it become law, the ship recycling facilities would need to be authorised.

The proposed law state that use of hazardous material will be prohibited or restricted in all ships barring warships and non-commercial ships operated by the Government. Existing ships have to comply with these norms in five years. For new ships, such restriction or prohibition on use of hazardous material will be from the date the legislation comes into force, according to a government statement.

As per UNCTAD report on Review of Maritime Transport, 2018, India had scrapped 6,323 tonnes in 2017, of reported ships scrapped globally.

Last week, Union Cabinet approved the proposal for enactment of Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 and accession to the Hong Kong International Convention for Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009.

Ships to be recycled in India shall be required to obtain a Ready for Recycling Certificate in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention.