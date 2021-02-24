India to explore external markets for high capacity, advanced dredgers

India, which signed an MoU with the Netherlands for building large dredgers here, will be looking at serving markets in South-East Asia, West East and Africa.

At least 50 per cent of the value of the first dredger, which is expected to cost ₹800 crore, will be made in India.

The dredger is being built in India by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in tie-up with IHC Holland BV. The first dredger will involve Dredging Corporation of India (DCI), CSL and IHC Holland.

Indigenous dredger

DCI has been in talks with CSL that has expressed willingness to construct trailing suction hopper dredger. CSL and IHC Holland BV arrived at an understanding to provide locally built world-class dredgers.

There is a transfer of technology agreement with IHC for subsequent dredgers, the contours of which will be firmed up, said Cochin Shipyard Limited’s CMD Madhu Nair, responding to BusinessLine query.

“The dredger will be large and complex dredger (first such to be built in India). The indigenous content will be not less than 50 per cent as per Make in India guidelines. There are certain engineering design technology,... which will come from IHC initially,” said Nair.

The dredger will be in the range of 8000 cubic metre to 12,000 cubic metre.

Rajesh Tripathy, Managing Director, DCI, said this tie-up will open up new business opportunities in South-East Asia, Middle East, and Africa.

On Tuesday, CSL won a bid of ₹ 10,000 order for constructing missile vessels for the Indian Navy.