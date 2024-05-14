Indian carriers are expected to strengthen their international networks from Bengaluru over the next 12-18 months, Bangalore International Airport Ltd(BIAL) said. While Air India and IndiGo lead the international traffic growth at Delhi and Mumbai respectively, Emirates was the largest airline in terms of seat deployment out of Bengaluru. The trend is changing with IndiGo increasing international flights out of Bengaluru by over 57 per cent on a y-o-y basis and taking the number one spot.

"IndiGo has introduced some very exciting routes including a non-stop route to Bali in March. Air India has announced its plan to set up a hub aimed at building long-haul direct routes from Bengaluru over the next couple of years. Akasa Air, one of the youngest carriers in India is already talking to us about launching international routes from Bengaluru," a BIAL spokesperson said.

"IndiGo has emerged as our largest international carrier in terms of seats deployed. We expect this trend to strengthen over the next 12-18 months as some of the fleet-related issues that Indian carriers are facing ease out," he added.

International traffic

International traffic grew 23.5 per to 4.67 million in FY24 on a y-o-y basis. Dubai, Singapore, Doha, Bangkok and Abu Dhabi were top international destinations last fiscal. Meanwhile on Tuesday, Australian carrier Qantas announced an increase in flights between Sydney and Bengaluru from mid-December. Currently the airline operates five services per week and that will increase to a daily service from mid-December until next March. This will lead to an addition of 12,000 seats between the two cities during the four month period.

"Demand for travel between India and Australia continues to be incredibly strong. These additional flights are timed to carry more travellers to Australia in summer while also helping more families and friends reconnect over the holiday period," said Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace.