In May 2024, originating freight loading was 9 per cent higher than in April, at 139.16 million tonnes (mt), compared to 128.30 mt in April.
In May, freight revenue was ₹15,230.90 crore; up 8.2 per cent from last month. April revenues were at ₹14,075.14 crore.
Cumulative freight loading in the first two months (April & May) was 267.47 mt.
Coal loading stood at 72 mt, up 9 per cent over last month. This was followed by iron ore at 14.61 mt, near flat m-o-m.
Cement loading was at 12.85 mt, up 12 per cent m-o-m.
