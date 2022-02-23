IndiGo adds Pantnagar as its new destination

Our Bureau

Domestic airliner IndiGo has added Pantnagar as its new destination. The airline will operate ATR aircraft for direct flights from Pantnagar to Dehradun; and also from Delhi as part of its summer 2022 schedule, with effect from March 27, 2022.

Pantnagar will be the airline’s 2nd destination in the state of Uttarakhand, it said in a statement.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, Pantnagar would provide easy access to Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region that has tourist destinations like Jim Corbett, Nainital, Bhimtal; religious circuits like Haridwar and Rishikesh and industrial hubs like Rudrapur.

“Enhanced connectivity from Pantnagar, one of the key airports in the Kumaon region, will boost tourism, trade, and commerce in the State,” he said.

Other tourist destinations that are likely to get a boost because of the connectivity include Ranikhet, Mukteshwar, Mussoorie, Almora, Kausani, Binsar, Ramgarh, Munsiyari, Abott Mount, Chaukari, Lohaghat, Berinag, and Jeolikote.