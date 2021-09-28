IndiGo, American Airlines partner for code-share

American Airlines and IndiGo on Tuesday have announced code-share agreement. This aims to provide seamless connectivity to people travelling from the US.

“The agreement will place American’s code on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India, providing a convenient option for American Airlines customers arriving on the carrier’s new Bengaluru (BLR) and Delhi (DEL flights,” a joint statement said.

Once approved by the US and Indian governments, the code-share is expected to begin in October, as American Airlines launches new service between New York (JFK) and Delhi on October 31 and between Seattle and Bengaluru on January 4.

‘Strong partnership’

“We are confident that this will be a strong partnership that will create many opportunities for trade and tourism through IndiGo’s seamless nationwide connectivity,” Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo said.

Vasu Raja, Chief Revenue Officer, American Airlines said, “Whether our customers are travelling for business or pleasure, this new partnership makes it easy to reach all four corners of India.”

As the codeshare agreement begins, members of American’s AAdvantage loyalty program will earn miles when travelling on American codeshare flights operated by IndiGo. Customers who aren’t yet members of the AAdvantage program can enroll online and enjoy immediate benefits such as Group 6 boarding on flights operated by American.

In India, customers travelling in American’s business cabin on will have access to IndiGo partner lounges in their originating city where they can relax, unwind and enjoy hot food.